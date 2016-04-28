BRIEF-Capitol Federal Financial reports Q2 earnings $0.16/shr

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct to $48.5 million from prior quarter
* Net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct, from prior quarter to $48.5 million for current quarter
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.