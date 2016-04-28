版本:
BRIEF-Capitol Federal Financial reports Q2 earnings $0.16/shr

April 28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct to $48.5 million from prior quarter

* Net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct, from prior quarter to $48.5 million for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

