公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Silvercrest announces additional high grade underground results at Las Chispas

April 28 Silvercrest Metals Inc

* Silvercrest announces additional high grade underground results at Las Chispas; commencement of surface drilling program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

