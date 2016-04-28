版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Medivation confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Sanofi

April 28 Medivation Inc

* Medivation confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Sanofi

* Says board, with assistance of independent financial and legal advisors, immediately began process of evaluating this proposal

* Board expects to complete its review of proposal at a scheduled meeting today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

