BRIEF-Boralex closes refinancing of corporate revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Boralex Inc :
* Boralex closes the refinancing of its corporate revolving credit facility
* Says announced closing of refinancing for its revolving corporate credit facility in a total amount of C$360 million
* Says facility comprising a C$300 million revolving credit facility and a c$60 million letter of credit facility
* Says refinancing replaces C$175 million revolving credit facility which was maturing in June 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.