BRIEF-Boralex closes refinancing of corporate revolving credit facility

April 28 Boralex Inc :

* Boralex closes the refinancing of its corporate revolving credit facility

* Says announced closing of refinancing for its revolving corporate credit facility in a total amount of C$360 million

* Says facility comprising a C$300 million revolving credit facility and a c$60 million letter of credit facility

* Says refinancing replaces C$175 million revolving credit facility which was maturing in June 2018