版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Zillow group hires Dan Spaulding as vice president of people and culture

April 28 Zillow Group Inc

* Zillow group hires Dan Spaulding as vice president of people and culture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐