BRIEF-Universal Truckload Services reports Q1 earnings $0.26/shr

April 28 Universal Truckload Services Inc

* Universal Truckload Services, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $260.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0 .07 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

