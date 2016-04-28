版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Energy L.P. expands credit facility to $1.7 bln

April 28 Genesis Energy Lp :

* Genesis Energy, L.P. expands its credit facility to $1.7 billion

* Facility includes an accordion feature allowing an increase in total commitments by an additional $300 million

* Lenders unanimously agreed to a total leverage covenant of 5.5 times through maturity date of July 28, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

