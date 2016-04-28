BRIEF-Genesis Energy L.P. expands credit facility to $1.7 bln

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Genesis Energy Lp :
* Genesis Energy, L.P. expands its credit facility to $1.7 billion
* Facility includes an accordion feature allowing an increase in total commitments by an additional $300 million
* Lenders unanimously agreed to a total leverage covenant of 5.5 times through maturity date of July 28, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.