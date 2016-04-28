版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces dividend increase of 6.7 pct

April 28 Johnson & Johnson :

* Johnson & Johnson says declared a 6.7 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate, from $0.75 per share to $0.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

