BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces dividend increase of 6.7 pct

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces dividend increase of 6.7 pct
* Johnson & Johnson says declared a 6.7 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate, from $0.75 per share to $0.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.