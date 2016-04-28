BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources increases bought deal private placement of flow-through shares from $7 mln to $10 mln

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Ikkuma Resources Corp:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp announces increase to bought deal private placement of flow-through shares from $7.0 million to $10 million
* Will now issue 14.1 million flow-through common shares of company for re-sale at a price of $0.71 per flow-through share
* Ikkuma will renounce qualifying expenditures to subscribers of flow-through shares for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* All other terms and conditions of financing remain same as previously announced
* Gross proceeds from offering will be used by ikkuma to incur eligible canadian exploration expenses prior to december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.