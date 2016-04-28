版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-Ally Financial names Scott Stengel as general counsel

April 28 Ally Financial Inc

* Ally Financial names Scott Stengel as general counsel

* Current general counsel William B. Solomon, Jr. will retire effective Sept. 30 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

