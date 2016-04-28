版本:
BRIEF-Telephone And Data Systems names Thomas Weber Vice President of internal audit

April 28 Telephone And Data Systems Inc :

* TDS names Thomas s. Weber Vice President of internal audit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

