版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:23 BJT

BRIEF-Empire District Electric Co Q1 earnings per share $0.38

April 28 Empire District

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* The empire district electric company reports first quarter 2016 earnings; declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐