公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-VOXX International completes refinancing of credit facilities

April 28 (Reuters) -

* Voxx international corporation completes refinancing of credit facilities

* Voxx international corp says entered into an amended and restated $140.0 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

