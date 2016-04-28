BRIEF-State Auto Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.07

April 28 State Auto Financial Corp

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State auto financial reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly net premiums written $ 304.8 million versus $ 307.0 million

* State Auto Financial says book value was $21.95 per share as of march 31, 2016, increase of $0.55 per share from dec. 31, 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $339.2 million versus $334.9 million