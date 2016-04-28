版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard prices EUR 750 mln offering of senior unsecured notes

April 28 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

* Alimentation Couche-Tard prices eur750 million offering of senior unsecured notes

* Alimentation Couche-Tard says has priced an offering of EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐