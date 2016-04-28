BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard prices EUR 750 mln offering of senior unsecured notes

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
* Alimentation Couche-Tard prices eur750 million offering of senior unsecured notes
* Alimentation Couche-Tard says has priced an offering of EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web