BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard prices EUR 750 mln offering of senior unsecured notes

April 28 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc

* Alimentation Couche-Tard prices eur750 million offering of senior unsecured notes

* Alimentation Couche-Tard says has priced an offering of EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )