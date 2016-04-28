版本:
BRIEF-Intel says Diane Bryant promoted to executive vice president

April 28 Intel Corp :

* Intel announces executive promotion

* Diane Bryant has been promoted to executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

