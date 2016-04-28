版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 01:31 BJT

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Company elects Helen Smith Price, Christine Quinn as vice presidents

April 28 The Coca-Cola Company :

* The board of directors of the Coca-Cola Company elects officers, declares quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share

* Helen Smith Price, Christine Quinn elected as vice presidents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐