BRIEF-Prism Medical reports Q1 earnings per share from cont ops of $0.01

April 28 Prism Medical Ltd

* Prism Medical Reports results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$14.7 million

* qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

