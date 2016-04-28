BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia posts qtrly EPS of $0.21

April 28 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc reports earnings for the first quarter of 2016 of $2.6 million, up 28 pct from the first quarter the prior year, and declares a dividend of $.08

* Q1 net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.7 million, up from $8.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21