2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia posts qtrly EPS of $0.21

April 28 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc reports earnings for the first quarter of 2016 of $2.6 million, up 28 pct from the first quarter the prior year, and declares a dividend of $.08

* Q1 net interest income before provision for loan losses was $9.7 million, up from $8.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

