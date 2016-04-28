BRIEF-Cohu Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Cohu Inc :
* Cohu reports first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.07
* Q1 sales $65.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.1 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2016 sales about $74 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
