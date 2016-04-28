版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Cohu Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

April 28 Cohu Inc :

* Cohu reports first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q1 sales $65.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.1 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Sees q2 2016 sales about $74 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share

* Q2 revenue view $73.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐