BRIEF-Align Technology announces additional $300 mln stock repurchase program

April 28 Align Technology Inc :

* Align technology announces additional $300 million stock repurchase program

* Anticipates it will repurchase another $100 million over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

