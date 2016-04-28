版本:
BRIEF-Cytokinetics Q1 loss per share $0.31

April 28 Cytokinetics Inc

* Cytokinetics, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $8.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

