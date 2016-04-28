版本:
BRIEF-PDF Solutions Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

April 28 PDF Solutions :

* PDF Solutions reports first fiscal quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $25.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

