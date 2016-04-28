BRIEF-EXL Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40

April 28 Exlservice Holdings Inc :

* Exl reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 12 to 14 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 revenue $167 million versus i/b/e/s view $165 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $694 million to $706 million

* Says adjusted diluted eps guidance for 2016 is unchanged

* Says updated sales guidance for 2016 to $694 million - $706 million from $690 million - $706 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)