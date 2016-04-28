BRIEF-EXL Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Exlservice Holdings Inc :
* Exl reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 12 to 14 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $167 million versus i/b/e/s view $165 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $694 million to $706 million
* Says adjusted diluted eps guidance for 2016 is unchanged
* Says updated sales guidance for 2016 to $694 million - $706 million from $690 million - $706 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web