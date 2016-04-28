版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Insight Enterprises Q1 earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

April 28 Insight Enterprises Inc :

* Insight enterprises, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 4 percent to $1.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Recorded $1.4 million in severance and restructuring expenses in q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

