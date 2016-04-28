版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Spectranetics Q1 loss per share $0.40

April 28 Spectranetics Corp :

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.03 to $1.14

* Q1 revenue $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.4 million

* Spectranetics achieves first quarter 2016 revenue of $62.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $1.34 to $1.45

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Reaffirms its previously given full year 2016 outlook

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.08, revenue view $260.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

