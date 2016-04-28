版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Charles & Colvard Q1 loss per share $0.06

April 28 Charles & Colvard Ltd :

* Q1 sales rose 62 percent to $11.4 million

* Charles & colvard reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐