版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Orthofix Q1 adj earnings per share $0.28 from cont ops

April 28 Orthofix International Nv

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix international reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Orthofix international nv says increases fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million to $ 416 million

* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 eps from continuing operations $1.35 to $ 1.45

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $409.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐