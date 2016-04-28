BRIEF-Gilead Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.03

April 28 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.03

* Gilead sciences inc says reiterates full year 2016 guidance

* Gilead sciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $7.79 billion versus $7.59 billion

* Gilead sciences inc says q1 harvoni sales $3.02 billion versus $3.58 billion in last year

* Gilead sciences inc says q1 sovaldi sales $1.28 billion versus $972 million last year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $12.33, revenue view $31.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $8.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S