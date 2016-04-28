BRIEF-Gilead Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.03

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.03
* Gilead sciences inc says reiterates full year 2016 guidance
* Gilead sciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $7.79 billion versus $7.59 billion
* Gilead sciences inc says q1 harvoni sales $3.02 billion versus $3.58 billion in last year
* Gilead sciences inc says q1 sovaldi sales $1.28 billion versus $972 million last year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $12.33, revenue view $31.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $8.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
