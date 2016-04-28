BRIEF-Amazon.com Q1 earnings per share $1.07

April 28 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Q1 sales $29.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $27.98 billion

* amazon.com inc sees q2 operating income is expected to be between $375 million and $975 million

* amazon.com announces first quarter sales up 28% to $29.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Sees q2 sales $28 billion to $30.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net product sales $$20,581 million versus $17,084 million

* amazon.com inc q1 north america net sales $16,996 million versus $13,406 million

* amazon.com inc q1 international net sales $9,566 million versus $7,745 million

* Q1 worldwide shipping costs $ 3,275 million versus $2,309 million

* amazon.com inc says q1 amazon web services net sales $2,566 million versus $1,566 million last year

* amazon.com inc says q1 amazon web services operating income $716 million versus $265 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $28.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S