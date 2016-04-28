BRIEF-Insulet Q1 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

April 28 Insulet Corp :

* Insulet reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $330 million to $350 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $81.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.2 million

* For quarter ending june 30, 2016 , company is introducing revenue guidance in range of $81 to $84 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $341.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $82.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)