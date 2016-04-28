版本:
BRIEF-BG Staffing Q1 revenue $59.6 million

April 28 Bg Staffing Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $59.6 million

* Bg staffing, inc. Announces q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

