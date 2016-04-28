BRIEF-Skywest Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 28 Skywest Inc :

* Skywest, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 profit

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Revenue was $762 million in q1 2016, up $2 million from q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S