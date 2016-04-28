BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 28 Merchants Bancshares Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Approved a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable may 26

* Merchants bancshares, inc. Announces dividend and first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.27 million for three months ended march 31, 2016 , compared to $13.25 million

Net interest income on a fully-taxable basis was $14.27 million for three months ended march 31, compared to 2.06 million