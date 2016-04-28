版本:
BRIEF-Senomyx Q1 revenue $6.3 million

April 28 Senomyx Inc :

* Senomyx announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $6.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $5.8 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue at least $6.1 million

* Senomyx inc sees q2 net loss not to exceed $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

