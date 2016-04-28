版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Biomarin Q1 gaap loss per share $0.53

April 28 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc :

* Biomarin announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $236.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.5 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $315 million to $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐