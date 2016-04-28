版本:
BRIEF-Brooks Automation Q2 loss per share $1.22

April 28 Brooks Automation Inc :

* Brooks automation reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $1.22

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $149.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $135.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $135.5 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $140 million to $147 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

