2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-NexJ Systems qtrly loss per share $0.10

April 28 Nexj Systems Inc :

* Nexj systems inc says $8.1 m in revenue for q1 represents 30% growth over same period in prior year

* Nexj systems reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

