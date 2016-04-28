版本:
BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from phase 1 of CTP-656

April 28 Concert Pharmaceuticals :

* Announces Positive Data From Multiple Dose Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Ctp-656, lead candidate for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Multiple dose data continues to support once-daily dosing and differentiated metabolite profile

* Ctp-656 was well-tolerated and its safety profile was comparable to that of kalydeco

* Data to be presented at european cystic fibrosis conference in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

