BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Q1 loss per share $0.15

April 28 Seattle Genetics Inc :

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seattle genetics reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $111.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

