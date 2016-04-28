版本:
BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.26

April 28 Regal Entertainment Group :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Regal entertainment group reports results for first quarter 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $787.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $771.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

