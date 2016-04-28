BRIEF-Regal Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.26

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 Regal Entertainment Group :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regal entertainment group reports results for first quarter 2016 and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $787.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $771.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web