BRIEF-EPR Properties Q1 FFO per share $1.17

April 28 EPR Properties :

* EPR Properties reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to $118.8 million

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.18

* Q1 FFO per share $1.17

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.70 to $4.80

* Says confirming its 2016 guidance for FFO as adjusted per diluted share of a range of $4.70 to $4.80

* Says confirming its 2016 investment spending guidance of a range of $600 million to $650 million