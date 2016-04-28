版本:
BRIEF-Pandora raises 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

April 28 Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora reports q1 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $345 million to $355 million

* Q1 revenue $297.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $286.5 million

* Qtrly total rpms reached $49.84, growing 14% year-over-year; ad rpms were up 19% year-over-year to $45.47

* Pandora raises full year 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue view $350.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

