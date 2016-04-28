BRIEF-Pandora raises 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

UPDATE 1-Bayer, Monsanto confirm spending plans after meeting Trump
* Trump elicited spending pledges from several big companies (Adds details on Bayer and Monsanto's previous R&D spending plans)
April 28 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora reports q1 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $345 million to $355 million
* Q1 revenue $297.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $286.5 million
* Qtrly total rpms reached $49.84, growing 14% year-over-year; ad rpms were up 19% year-over-year to $45.47
* Pandora raises full year 2016 revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance
* Qtrly loss per share $0.23
* Q2 revenue view $350.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.