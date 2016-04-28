BRIEF-National Instruments Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 National Instruments Corp :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.24
* National instruments reports q1 2016 revenue of $287 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Sees q2 revenue $287 million to $323 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by approximately 300 basis points in q2
* Impact of u.s. Dollar will reduce co's year-over-year dollar revenue growth rate by about 200 basis points in each of q3 and q4
* Q2 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.16 to $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing