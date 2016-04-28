BRIEF-Flextronics Q4 adj earnings per share $0.29

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Flextronics International Ltd :
* Flex reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.29
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion
* Q4 sales $5.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.8 billion
* Sees for q1, gaap earnings per share is to be lower than adjusted eps guidance by approximately $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing