2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Microsemi sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69-$0.75

April 28 Microsemi Corp

* Microsemi reports record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $420 million to $440 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 sales $444.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $444.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.69 to $0.75

* Announces post-quarter divestiture of remote radio head business to maxlinear

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $465.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

