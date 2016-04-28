版本:
BRIEF-Cullen/Frost Bankers increase quarterly dividend

April 28 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

* Cullen/Frost bankers increases quarterly common cash dividend by one cent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.54per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

