BRIEF-Stericycle Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.78

April 28 Stericycle Inc :

* Stericycle Inc. Reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue $874.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $870.5 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

