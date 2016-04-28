BRIEF-YRC Worldwide Inc qtrly loss per share $0.37

April 28 YRC Worldwide Inc

* YRC worldwide reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $1.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.14 billion

* YRC worldwide inc says at yrc freight, excluding fuel surcharge, q1 2016 revenue per shipment increased 1.8%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.37

* YRC worldwide inc says q1 2016 tonnage per day decreased 6.7% at yrc freight and 3.8% at regional segment

* YRC worldwide inc says at march 31, 2016, company had cash, cash equivalents and managed accessibility under its abl facility totaling $222.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)