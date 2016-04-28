版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-A10 networks, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

April 28 A10 Networks Inc :

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $53.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.3 million

* A10 networks, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Record Total Deferred Revenue Of $74.8 Mln, Increased 25% Year-Over-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐