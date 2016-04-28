BRIEF-A10 networks, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

Goldman Sachs head of compliance Alan Cohen to step down -memo
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.
April 28 A10 Networks Inc :
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $53.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.3 million
* A10 networks, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Record Total Deferred Revenue Of $74.8 Mln, Increased 25% Year-Over-Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
